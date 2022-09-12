IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$1.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.98. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$1.49 and a one year high of C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$823.88 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$426.30 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

