Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IMCR. Cowen started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. Immunocore has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Immunocore by 92.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

