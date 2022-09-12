Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.59

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 15144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 387.42% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $680.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 31.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 544.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 160,500 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 41.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 350,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

See Also

