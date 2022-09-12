Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.59

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 15144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.
IEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 31.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 544.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 160,500 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 41.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 350,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.
