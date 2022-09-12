ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Up to $9.17

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $9.60. ING Groep shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 34,711 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.74.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth $35,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.