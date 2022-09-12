InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Position Lifted by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 311.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,196 shares during the period. InMode makes up about 6.5% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in InMode were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 871.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

InMode Stock Up 0.2 %

INMD traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.26. 2,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,817. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.31.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.