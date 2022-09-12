Insider Buying: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,906,752.44 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 48,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $1,906,752.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,430,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,110,619.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Loews alerts:

On Thursday, September 8th, Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of Loews stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $56.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $68.20.

Loews Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in L. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Loews by 0.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Loews by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Loews by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on L shares. StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.