Insider Buying: SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) insider Sarika Patel bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £22,800 ($27,549.54).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

SEIT stock traded up GBX 0.13 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 115.93 ($1.40). The company had a trading volume of 997,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,276. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.40. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.20. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 110 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 125.60 ($1.52).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

