Insider Buying: Spectur Limited (ASX:SP3) Insider Purchases A$16,250.01 in Stock

Spectur Limited (ASX:SP3 – Get Rating) insider Biljana Smith purchased 416,667 shares of Spectur stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,250.01 ($11,363.65).

Spectur Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Spectur

Spectur Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells remote solar 3G/4G based security camera networks, and related products and services in Australia. The company offers solar powered 3G/4G security camera, a monitoring and security system designed for construction and building, remote and non-powered, and agriculture and farm sites.

