Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells 8,094 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $186,809.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $110,564.04.

On Thursday, August 4th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $211,172.46.

On Monday, July 18th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $215,057.58.

On Friday, July 15th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $212,467.50.

On Friday, July 1st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $118,064.48.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 41,187 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $945,653.52.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $107,272.48.

agilon health Price Performance

NYSE AGL traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $24.75. 1,871,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $32.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 772.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Further Reading

