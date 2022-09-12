Insider Selling: Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) CEO Sells $64,150.00 in Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $64,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Akoya Biosciences Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $498.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $21.21.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 98.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. The business had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKYA shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 377,861 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3,228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 261,897 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $682,000. Institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

