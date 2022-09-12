Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Sells $50,923.61 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $50,923.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 810,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,906.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $96,472.00.

American Well Stock Performance

AMWL opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Institutional Trading of American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in American Well by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMWL. Truist Financial started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

