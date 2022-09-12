Insider Selling: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Sells 284,531 Shares of Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,306,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

