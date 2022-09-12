Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $4,358,684.40 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $4,358,684.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,200,482 shares in the company, valued at $855,633,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $117.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.73. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,409,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AN. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

