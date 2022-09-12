Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Sells $79,842.75 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $79,842.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,031,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 349.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

