Insider Selling: Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) VP Sells $46,950.00 in Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $98.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average is $105.71.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.