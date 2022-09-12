Insider Selling: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) major shareholder William Monroe sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,655,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, William Monroe sold 105,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $325,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, William Monroe sold 20,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $71,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, William Monroe sold 77,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $270,475.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, William Monroe sold 55,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $198,550.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, William Monroe sold 22,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $79,200.00.

Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance

ICD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.14. 96,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 5.34. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 39.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 142,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

About Independence Contract Drilling

(Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.