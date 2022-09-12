Insider Selling: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) major shareholder William Monroe sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,655,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 9th, William Monroe sold 105,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $325,500.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, William Monroe sold 20,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $71,200.00.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, William Monroe sold 77,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $270,475.00.
- On Thursday, August 25th, William Monroe sold 55,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $198,550.00.
- On Thursday, August 11th, William Monroe sold 22,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $79,200.00.
Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance
ICD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.14. 96,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 5.34. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 142,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.
Featured Stories
