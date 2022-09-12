Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) EVP Sells $20,893.68 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) EVP Nicola Junior Vitto sold 13,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $20,893.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,979.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nicola Junior Vitto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaleyra alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Nicola Junior Vitto sold 26,233 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $63,221.53.

Kaleyra Trading Down 1.3 %

KLR opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,116,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the fourth quarter worth $3,018,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 197.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 237,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 157,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Kaleyra

(Get Rating)

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.