Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) EVP Sells $20,893.68 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) EVP Nicola Junior Vitto sold 13,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $20,893.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,979.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Nicola Junior Vitto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Nicola Junior Vitto sold 26,233 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $63,221.53.
Kaleyra Trading Down 1.3 %
KLR opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $14.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
About Kaleyra
Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaleyra (KLR)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.