Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CRO Sells 553 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Allan Peters also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63.
Qualys Stock Performance
Qualys stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.02. 379,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,356. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.86 and its 200 day moving average is $134.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $1,955,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualys (QLYS)
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.