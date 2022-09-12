Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CRO Sells 553 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Allan Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63.

Qualys stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.02. 379,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,356. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.86 and its 200 day moving average is $134.01.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $1,955,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

