Insider Selling: Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CFO Sells 34,821 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $54,668.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 881,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,297.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J Michael Dodson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $47,912.82.

QMCO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,156. The stock has a market cap of $177.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.34. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quantum by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 327,739 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quantum by 36.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 772,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 206,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quantum by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Quantum in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QMCO shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

