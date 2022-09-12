Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Sells $105,205.24 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $105,205.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,077 shares in the company, valued at $973,069.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Shares of REPX opened at $23.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $473.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

REPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.