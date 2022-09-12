Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells 1,651 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.21. 5,096,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,709,382. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.96 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 25.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.