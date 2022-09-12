Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells 26,250 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kathleen Wilson-Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 17,500 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.78, for a total transaction of $15,116,150.00.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $304.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,195,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,352,086. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.86 and a twelve month high of $414.50. The stock has a market cap of $953.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tesla to $383.33 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $141.33 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $333.33 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,320 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,745,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

