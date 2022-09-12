InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Trading Down 1.6%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.80. 5,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 23,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.51.
InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 448.33%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of InspireMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.
