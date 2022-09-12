Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Trading Up 1.9%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $157.48 and last traded at $157.46. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFCZF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.70.

Intact Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.92.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

