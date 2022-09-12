InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 214,899 shares.The stock last traded at $48.80 and had previously closed at $47.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

InterDigital Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.26.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at InterDigital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in InterDigital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in InterDigital by 99.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 108,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,488 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in InterDigital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

