International Paper (NYSE:IP) Major Shareholder Sells $167,270,477.50 in Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
International Paper stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
