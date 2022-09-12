Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 0.9% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $452.65. 25,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,783. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $437.37 and a 200-day moving average of $431.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

