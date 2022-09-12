Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 65,321 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 38,126 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 1,067.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 19.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Vale by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vale by 112.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,773,453. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $21.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

