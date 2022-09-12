IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 6.1%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 68,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,220,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IonQ to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 1,470.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.