Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 124.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 34,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,524. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.50. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

