IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $440,700.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,409,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,082,055.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $478,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $508,850.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00.
IPG Photonics Price Performance
IPGP opened at $92.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.27. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $180.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.43.
Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $55,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.