IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $440,700.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,409,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,082,055.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $478,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $508,850.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPGP opened at $92.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.27. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $180.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $55,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

