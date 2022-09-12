iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,578,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,568,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 133.2% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 100,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 57,549 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,558. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

