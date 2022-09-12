iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.23 and last traded at $43.25. 29,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 107,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EUSB. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,127.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,248.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000.

