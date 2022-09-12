iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Stock Position Raised by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,649,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF accounts for about 2.6% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $43,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,607,000 after buying an additional 1,340,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,151,000 after purchasing an additional 171,604 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,533,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 254,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $27,752,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 423,239 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EWA stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,582. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

