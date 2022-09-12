iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,140,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.78. 25,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,105. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.12.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

