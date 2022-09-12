iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.9% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $412.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,526. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.03.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.