IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target Raised to $35.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered IVERIC bio from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

ISEE stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

