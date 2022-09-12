Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) PT Raised to $40.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Jackson Financial stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.47%.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,908.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,908.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,980 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.