Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $125.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

