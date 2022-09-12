Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.00

Shares of Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.92), with a volume of 2836193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Jadestone Energy from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. The company has a market cap of £352.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.30.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

