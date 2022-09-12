Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 21,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,361,596.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$866,671.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

On Monday, June 20th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$131,000.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

TSE:PEY traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$11.98. 404,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$7.48 and a twelve month high of C$17.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Peyto Exploration & Development

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEY shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.56.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

