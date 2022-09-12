Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $60.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

PFG stock opened at $78.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,975 shares of company stock worth $3,270,099 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

