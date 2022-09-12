Jefferies Financial Group Lowers GSK (NYSE:GSK) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue cut GSK to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,700.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. GSK has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,634 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,194,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,899 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

