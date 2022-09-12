John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Upgraded at CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.22. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $58.20.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $545.65 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $147,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

