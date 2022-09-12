Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $279.67.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance
Shares of JLL opened at $175.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.98. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $275.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
