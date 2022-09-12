JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €44.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Befesa in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on shares of Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of BFSA opened at €39.24 ($40.04) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.53. Befesa has a 1-year low of €38.02 ($38.80) and a 1-year high of €73.60 ($75.10). The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

