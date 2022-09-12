Juggernaut One Day Volume Tops $244,317.00 (JGN)

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $244,317.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,127.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004509 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00052970 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00473569 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005246 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com.

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

