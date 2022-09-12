KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Sold by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lowered its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 344,659 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 3.38% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KALV. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Activity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $26,883.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,360. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $21.76.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Stories

