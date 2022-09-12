KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.51. 94,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 268,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of KAO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get KAO alerts:

KAO Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It operates through five segments: Hygiene and Living Care Business, Health and Beauty Care Business, Life Care Business, Cosmetics Business, and Chemical Business. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers laundry detergents; fabric treatments; kitchen, paper, and house cleaning products; sanitary napkins; and baby diapers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.