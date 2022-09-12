Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Hits $0.0288 on Major Exchanges

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $308,073.67 and approximately $95,810.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00747310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019114 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com.

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

