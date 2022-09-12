Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Hits $0.0288 on Major Exchanges

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $308,073.67 and approximately $95,810.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00747310 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019114 BTC.
Katalyo Coin Profile
Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com.
Katalyo Coin Trading
